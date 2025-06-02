Star Wars Jedi director’s new studio is making a Dungeons & Dragons action adventure

The first game from Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is a single-player action adventure game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, it’s been announced.

Asmussen’s studio Giant Skull, which was formed a year ago following his departure from Respawn Entertainment, has agreed to a publishing deal with Dungeons & Dragons IP owner Wizards of the Coast.

According to the announcement, the game is in development for PC and console, but no further details have been announced for now.

Asmussen formed Giant Skull in March 2024, describing the LA-based outfit as a “new AAA game studio dedicated to building gameplay-driven, story immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds”.

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor director said last year that he would lead development on its first game, described at the time as a “AAA single-player focused action adventure” utilising Unreal Engine 5.

“Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen said in a new statement on the Wizards of the Coast deal. “Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace.”

Wizards of the Coast president John Hight added: “Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I’m so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project.

“In our time working together on God of War I got to see first-hand Stig’s artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game.

“Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new Dungeons & Dragons game in the future.”

Asmussen was the lead environment artist on the original God of War, and was then art director on God of War 2 and God of War: Chains of Olympus. His first director role was on God of War 3, which he then followed by directing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Wizards of the Coast has been looking for another developer to provide it with a video game hit since Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios confirmed that it had moved on from the D&D universe to try its hand at something else.