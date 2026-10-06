Star Wars Galactic Racer’s single-player campaign is available to play on Amazon Prime Luma for ‘free’

Players with an Amazon Prime subscription can play a large part of Star Wars Galactic Racer from today, at no extra cost.

The company’s cloud gaming service Luna is giving players access to the entire single-player campaign for the game, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.

The game’s Arcade and Scenario gameplay modes will also be available to Prime subscribers, essentially making all of the major single-player content available without having to buy the game.

“We’ve always believed Luna players deserve to be in the action from day one, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer makes that a reality for the first time,” Amazon head of gaming Jeff Gattis told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement.

“Luna players can jump into the single-player campaign the moment it launches without needing to own a console or wait for a lengthy download.

“If they’re a Prime member, they already have it at no additional cost. It’s exactly the kind of experience we want to deliver on Luna, and we think players are going to love it.”

Further reading Star Wars Galactic Racer review: Somehow, Burnout returns in a modern racing classic The thrilling throwback to arcade racing's glory days wows with visual might and a great single-player offering

Luna’s standard offering, included as part of a Prime subscription, offers a rotating library of games which can be streamed via their device. Current titles include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Dispatch, Alan Wake 2, Fortnite and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

It also includes Game Night, a selection of multiplayer family games designed to be played with phones, including the Jackbox Party Pack 8, The Game of Life 2, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Tetris Effect Connected and Cluedo.

Amazon also continues to let subscribers claim a selection of PC games every month, a feature carried over from when the service was called Amazon Prime Gaming.

Games currently available to claim include Doom Eternal and High on Life. Claiming a game involves redeeming a code on stores such as GOG and the Epic Games Store, meaning even when players cancel their Amazon Prime subscription they’ll still have access to those titles.