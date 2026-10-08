Star Wars: Galactic Racer will double the game’s multiplayer party limit in an upcoming patch

Star Wars: Galactic Racer developer Fuse Games has announced that the game’s multiplayer party limit will be doubled in an upcoming update.

At the time of writing, Star Wars: Galactic Racer‘s multiplayer parties are currently limited to three players, a limitation that was met with dissapointment from players who wanted to play with more of their friends.

Now, in a social media post, the Star Wars: Galactic Racer account has confirmed that this restriction will be eased in a future update.

Responding to a fan on X, the account wrote, “Thank you so much for your feedback and we’d like to let you and everyone on this thread know that we hear you! We’re working on an update to increase the party size from 3 to 6 players, with the aim of releasing it within the first few weeks of launch. More details coming soon!”

Thank you so much for your feedback and we'd like to let you and everyone on this thread know that we hear you! We're working on an update to increase the party size from 3 to 6 players, with the aim of releasing it within the first few weeks of launch. More details coming soon! — STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ (@SWGalacticRacer) October 5, 2026

While no specific date for this update was shared, it should comes as good news to fans. Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been met with critical acclaim and strong player support, but issues like the lack of private multiplayer races, and this small party restriction remain.

VGC’s review of the game called it a “modern racing classic” that “absolutely nails what it is trying to do”.

“It is a high-octane racer that’s endless fun to play, and it looks fantastic,” we said. “This would have been a great game with a standard single-player mode, but what is here is inventive and engaging. I’d have loved a few silly classic characters and another planet or two, but this is a game I’ll return to for a long time.”

Star Wars: Galactic Racer was released earlier this week. At the time of writing, players with Amazon Prime can play the single-player portion of the game via Amazon’s Luna service at no extra cost.

“We’ve always believed Luna players deserve to be in the action from day one, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer makes that a reality for the first time,” Amazon head of gaming Jeff Gattis told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement.