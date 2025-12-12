Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the debut title from Fuse Games, the studio founded by former Criterion leads

A new racing game based on the Star Wars universe has been announced.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the debut game from Fuse Games, the studio set up in 2023 by a team of former Criterion leads.

The game features a new character named Shade, who is described by Fuse Games co-founder Matt Webster as “a lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge”.

“Players will learn more about Shade as they progress through the game’s campaign,” Webster explained. “Your aim is to survive long enough to earn your shot at becoming an elite racing pilot.

“Our races are high-stakes competitions where racers do everything they can to get to the front in the solo campaign and in our awesome multiplayer gameplay.”

The game will have players racing various types of landspeeders and speeder bikes across such locations as Jakku and Ando Prime.

“It’s the backdrop to the brand-new skim speeder showing its unique handling properties as it cuts through the racing pack,” Webster added. “This awesome image of a skim speeder highlights those different racing lines and handling characteristics in one shot.

“Skim speeders are vehicles that reward flowing lines and maintaining momentum, banking through corners and knife-edging through narrow gaps. We’re really excited to bring this new creation to life and we’re looking forward to sharing more about this new vehicle and other gaming details in future updates.”

When it was founded in 2023, Fuse Games stated that it had already started working on “a brand new premium AAA title” for PC and console, which it said was “fusing uncompromising attention to game-feel with blockbuster spectacle and player-centric innovations in social gameplay, self-expression, and creativity.”

It now appears that game was Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

The game will be released in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.