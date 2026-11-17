Star Wars Galactic Racer is getting new gameplay features early next year, following player requests.

As posted on the official Star Wars Galactic Racer account on X, the game is set to get a new local split-screen multiplayer mode.

It will also get a new Free Play mode, which gives players more customisation options when setting up a single race.

“We’ve heard you,” the tweet reads. “Local split-screen multiplayer racing is coming in early 2027. A dedicated team at Fuse Games has been working hard to bring a brand new mode, Free Play, to Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

“This new mode will allow you to choose your vehicle, character, planet, and race track to race alone or with up to 3 other players in local split-screen action.”

We’ve heard you! Local split-screen multiplayer racing is coming in early 2027.



A dedicated team at @Fuse_Games has been working hard to bring a brand new mode, Free Play, to STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™.



This new mode will allow you to choose your vehicle, character, planet,… pic.twitter.com/K4eApUgetM — STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ (@SWGalacticRacer) November 16, 2026

In a recent interview with VGC, Fuse Game CEO Matt Webster explained how the game will continue to see more updates following its October 6 release date, but that user feedback would guide some of the first additions.

“Launch is always just the start,” he explained. “It seems to be, from a modern game making perspective. It was important for us that we had a view of how this game might be extended and enhanced over time, but you learn an awful lot very, very quickly from the people playing the game.

“So we wanted to have the opportunity to digest that and to reflect on that, and to use that to help steer some of the some of the areas that we felt that we could go to next.”

VGC’s Star Wars Galactic Racer review called it a “modern racing classic” that “absolutely nails what it is trying to do”.

“It is a high-octane racer that’s endless fun to play, and it looks fantastic,” we said. “This would have been a great game with a standard single-player mode, but what is here is inventive and engaging. I’d have loved a few silly classic characters and another planet or two, but this is a game I’ll return to for a long time.”