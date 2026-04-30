Star Wars: Galactic Racer confirms release date and $160 physical collector’s edition

Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been confirmed for release on October 6, alongside a roster of different game editions.

Galactic Racer is the debut game from Fuse Games, the studio set up in 2023 by a team of former Criterion leads.

Pre-orders are open today, with digital Standard and Deluxe Editions, as well as a physical Collector’s Edition, available for PS5, Xbox, and PC, starting at $59.99/£49.99/€59.99,

“Star Wars: Galactic Racer invites race fans to join the Galactic League, an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy,” reads a synopsis for the game.

“Step into the cockpit as mysterious pilot Shade in a thrilling singleplayer campaign where alliances will be forged, rivalries reignited, and old grudges will be settled.”

All pre-orders of Galactic Racer will include a free bonus livery which can be used with landspeeders, speeder bikes, or skim speeders, according to publisher Secret Mode.

The Deluxe Edition ($79.99/£64.99/€79.99) comes with three bonus vehicles – the Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder, Kor Sarun: Ciza T speeder bike, and Kor Sarun: Rak S skim speeder – alongside three deluxe Arcade events, the Deluxe Livery Pack, Deluxe Player Banner Pack, and a Digital Art Book.

Finally, a $159.99/£139.99/€159.99 physical Collector’s Edition is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, which comes with a physical model of the Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder, along with a physical banner, two pilot patches, a physical copy of the Digital Art Book, and a custom slip cover and steel case.

Galactic Racer will have players racing various types of landspeeders and speeder bikes across such locations as Jakku and Ando Prime.

“It’s the backdrop to the brand-new skim speeder showing its unique handling properties as it cuts through the racing pack,” said Fuse Games co-founder Matt Webster. “This awesome image of a skim speeder highlights those different racing lines and handling characteristics in one shot.”