Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is in development, directed by Casey Hudson

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced.

Announced at The Game Awards, the game is being directed by Casey Hudson, the director of the original Knights of the Old Republic game.

“Developed by Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a new single-player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” according to a press release.

“Led by Casey Hudson, Game director of the original Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, the team of veteran game developers and storytellers at Arcanaut Studios is crafting an epic interactive adventure across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth, where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness. ”

You can watch the first trailer for Fate of the Old Republic below.

“Working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the defining experiences of my career,” said Casey Hudson, game director at Arcanaut Studios. “With Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, we’re telling a completely new and different story with everything we’ve learned since – crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark. It’s a dream come true to once again collaborate with Lucasfilm Games.”

Jay Ong, president of Disney Games Group, said, “We look for partners who have the drive and the leadership to build something groundbreaking, and that’s what we see in Casey.”

“Under Casey’s direction, Arcanaut Studios is assembling a team with a deep passion for storytelling and building immersive worlds. Their vision for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is exactly the kind of ambitious, high-quality experience we want to deliver for our players.”