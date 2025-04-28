Star Wars Eclipse concept art gives new look at missing in action Quantic Dream Star Wars game

Concept art from Star Wars Eclipse has appeared online, giving a fresh look at the long-missing Quantic Dream game.

The concept art, which was briefly posted to an artist’s online portfolio before being taken down, is now circulating online. The images are primarily character art for several Star Wars races, such as a Gungan and a Rodian.

While most of the character art is simply listed as their respective Star Wars races, two characters, Travis and Jotraaz Kammzzzek, have their files uniquely named, suggesting they could be more significant characters in the game.

Star Wars Eclipse was announced in 2021 at The Game Awards. Little has been shared about the game since its initial reveal trailer, and the game isn’t scheduled for release.

“Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi,” Quantic Dream said at the time.

“The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

The first trailer shows off impressive visuals, including footage of Yoda and the planet of Naboo.

In 2022, some story details emerged, but since then, little has been seen or heard from the game.

It’s expected that the game will follow in the style of previous Quantic Dream games and be a narrative focussed adventure with an emphasis on player choice.