Star Wars Battlefront 2 devs want to ‘get the band back together’ to make Battlefront 3

A former Star Wars Battlefront 2 developer has said he’d like to “get the band back together” to make a third entry in the franchise.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has recently enjoyed a surge in popularity due to the game’s Reddit and TikTok communities encouraging lapsed fans to return to the game.

EA released Battlefront 2 in 2017, but eventually ended support for the game in 2020.

Now, following its renewed popularity, a former developer on the game has said that he and several other former developers would love to work on a third game in the franchise.

Responding to a Reddit comment, developer Mats Helge Holm, who worked on both the base release of the game and the Celebration re-release, claimed that “many” ex-Battlefront developers would like to work on a new game.

When asked by a fan which developers have said they’d come back to EA to work on a new game, Holm replied: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.”

When Battlefront 2 was released in 2017, the game was met with intense backlash due to its microtransactions, which were seen as aggressive and exploitative by many. It was estimated at the time that it would take a player around 40 hours to earn enough free credits to unlock a single hero in the game. These locked heroes included iconic characters such as Darth Vader.

The backlash was so intense that EA reversed its initial microtransaction plan and removed them entirely. At the time, it was claimed that Disney privately scolded EA due to the public backlash, as the news of Battlefront 2’s microtransaction issues crossed over from the games press into mainstream news.

Despite this huge backlash, the game would go on to find a passionate audience, which praised its high graphical quality, and its gameplay. The game would go on to receive extra heroes, including fan favourite characters, all of which were released for free.