Star Fox tops the UK charts, with far better week 1 sales than Star Fox Zero and Star Fox 64 3D

Star Fox has launched to a positive start in the UK, topping the charts and selling significantly faster than its most recent predecessors.

As noted on X by The Game Business’s Christopher Dring, the Switch 2 exclusive sold far more copies in its first week on sale than the last two boxed Star Fox games did in the UK, according to Nielsen IQ data.

Specifically, Star Fox on Switch 2 sold nearly double what Star Fox Zero did during its opening week, when it was released on the Wii U a decade ago.

The game also sold significantly more copies in its first week than 3DS remaster Star Fox 64 3D, with Dring saying “sales are also up about 70%” compared to that game’s launch week.

The data only takes physical sales into account, making it certain that Star Fox on Switch 2 would compare even more favourably to the 3DS release if digital sales were also included.

This is because when Star Fox 64 3D was originally released in the UK in September 2011, the Nintendo 3DS eShop wasn’t yet selling retail games, meaning all sales on launch week would have been physical only.

It wasn’t until the release of New Super Mario Bros 2 in July 2012 that Nintendo would start selling digital versions of its retail games.

Star Fox’s week 2 sales put it top of the UK charts for this week, ahead of EA Sports FC 26, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

VGC’s Star Fox review calls it a “stunning Lylat Wars revival” that “isn’t quite a perfect remake” but is still “an audio-visual stunner”.

“Nintendo’s arcade shooter remains a classic, and its Switch 2 version adds stunning visuals, a fantastic orchestral soundtrack, and brilliant cinematic touches that elevate the experience” we wrote.

“While I’d have liked a little more care put into restoring its smaller parts, the Switch 2 remake is otherwise a fantastic way to discover or revisit a classic.”

This week’s UK physical top 10, as reported by Nintendo Life, are as follows (last week’s position in parentheses):

UK physical charts – Top 10