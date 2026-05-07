Star Fox price confirms it’s the second Nintendo-published Switch 2 title being sold cheaper digitally in the US

Nintendo has confirmed the price for Star Fox, which again highlights its new policy of selling games cheaper digitally than physically in the US.

The digital version of the game will cost $49.99 on the US Nintendo eShop, while the physical version will instead retail for $59.99.

In the UK, the digital version will cost £41.99. The physical version has yet to appear on the UK My Nintendo Store so its price is currently not known, but it’s expected to be £49.99.

Similarly, in Japan the digital version will cost ¥5,480 ($35.07), whereas the physical version will cost ¥6,480 ($41.47).

This makes Star Fox the second game in Nintendo’s newly announced strategy to release first-party Switch 2 games cheaper digitally in the US, a practice it has been carrying out in other regions since Switch 2’s release.

Nintendo of America announced in March that, starting with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on May 21, it would implement different pricing for physical and digital versions of its Switch 2 games in the US.

This has been the case in some other regions for a while now. For example, in the US, Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World are the same price physically and digitally, whereas in the UK both titles cost around £8 more as boxed games.

Star Fox was announced on Wednesday night in a surprise Nintendo Direct, finally confirming previous reports that it was in the works.

The game, which will be released on June 25, is a remake of Nintendo 64 title Star Fox title, receiving a “complete visual overhaul” but retaining the originals stage layouts.

As well as new character designs which make Fox and his crew look more realistic, the Switch 2 remake also includes a new prologue mission featuring Fox’s father, new cinematic cutscenes, a Challenge mode, online multiplayer and Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse control support. Players can also play the game with the Switch Online Nintendo 64 controller.

“Star Fox is a cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, featuring newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack,” Nintendo’s official description for the game reads.