Star Fox developer revealed as American studio
Velan Studios is the developer behind the new Star Fox
American game developer, Velan Studios, has been revealed as the company behind Nintendo’s new Star Fox game.
New York-based Velan was formed in 2016 by the founders of Vicarious Visions (Tony Hawk’s, Skylanders), and most recently developed Hot Wheels: Rift Rally and the canceled live service game, Knockout City.
Notably, the studio partnered with Nintendo once before, for 2020’s toys-to-life game, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.
“We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox,” the company said on Tuesday.
“Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor,” it added.
The new Star Fox game is a remake of the Nintendo 64 title, Star Fox 64. The game is due to release on June 25, and a demo was added to the Nintendo eShop today.
In our hands-on with the game, we said: “The Star Fox crew have always been a mercenary unit, and bringing these traits to the forefront arguably makes Fox and co. more interesting characters, which is probably a large objective of this remake.
“But it also highlights how, as faithful as this remake tries to be to the original blueprint, it’s fundamentally different from how you remember.”