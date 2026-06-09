Star Fox developer revealed as American studio

American game developer, Velan Studios, has been revealed as the company behind Nintendo’s new Star Fox game.

New York-based Velan was formed in 2016 by the founders of Vicarious Visions (Tony Hawk’s, Skylanders), and most recently developed Hot Wheels: Rift Rally and the canceled live service game, Knockout City.

Notably, the studio partnered with Nintendo once before, for 2020’s toys-to-life game, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

“We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox,” the company said on Tuesday.

“Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor,” it added.

The new Star Fox game is a remake of the Nintendo 64 title, Star Fox 64. The game is due to release on June 25, and a demo was added to the Nintendo eShop today.

In our hands-on with the game, we said: “The Star Fox crew have always been a mercenary unit, and bringing these traits to the forefront arguably makes Fox and co. more interesting characters, which is probably a large objective of this remake.

“But it also highlights how, as faithful as this remake tries to be to the original blueprint, it’s fundamentally different from how you remember.”