Star Fox demo coming to Nintendo Switch 2 today

Nintendo’s new remake of Star Fox 64 (also known as Lylat Wars) is getting a demo on Nintendo Switch 2 today.

The new game is a remake of a Nintendo 64 classic that is often considered to be the best in the history of the series.

Starting today, players will be able to play a demo that includes the tutorial and a full level from the game. The game – and therefore demo – will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.

In our hands-on with the game, VGC’s Andy Robinson said, “The Star Fox crew have always been a mercenary unit and bringing these traits to the forefront arguably makes Fox and co. more interesting characters, which is probably a large objective of this remake.

“But it also highlights how, as faithful as this remake tries to be to the original blueprint, it’s fundamentally different from how you remember.”

Star Fox is available on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, 2026.