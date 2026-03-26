Stalker 2’s first major story expansion, Cost of Hope, is coming this summer

The first major story expansion for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been announced.

The expansion will be called Cost of Hope, and will be released this summer for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC .

According to Ukrainian developer GSC Game World, Cost of Hope is “a massive non-linear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay”, and will focus on the conflict between rival factions Duty and Freedom.

Players will once again play as the main game’s protagonist Skif, as he experiences events that take place alongside those of the main storyline.

“After installing the DLC, a signal on the PDA will trigger the new storyline as the game unfolds,” GSC Game World says. “As always, your choices shape what happens next — and the consequences could affect not just the Zone, but far beyond it.”

The expansion will include two new regions – the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and the Iron Forest. Each region has its own hub, quests and activities, along with new weapons and gear.

“Navigate the iconic Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, once abandoned and locked away for decades, now calling stalkers back in,” the DLC’s description reads. “Traverse the Iron Forest’s maze-like paths and uncover uncharted locations along the way.”

Cost of Hope is considered the middle chapter of the ‘second trilogy’, with the base game serving as the first chapter. The final part will arrive as another story DLC, the details of which will be revealed at a later date.