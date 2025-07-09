Stalker 2 is coming to PS5 later this year with PS5 Pro enhancements

Stalker 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year, developer GSC Game World has announced.

No specific release date has been announced for the PlayStation 5 version of the popular hardcore shooter. The PS5 version of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will support PS5 DualSense functionality, as well as PS5 Pro enhancements, although these features weren’t detailed.

Following a lengthy and highly challenging development cycle, which included GSC Game World partially relocating from Kiev to the Czech Republic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its post-apocalyptic shooter sequel launched in November 2024 for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass.

When the game was first released last year, it suffered widespread performance issues across both PC and Xbox platforms.

Since release, the developer GSC Game World has released multiple huge patches, which have aimed to fix literally thousands of issues with the game,

VGC’s Stalker 2 review said the game’s “countless bugs and massive tech issues take the shine off” the game.

“Stalker 2 could be a great game in a few years, but what’s presented at launch is a technical mess that doesn’t capitalise on its best ideas,” we wrote. “Compelling side stories and a brilliant setting do a lot of the heavy lifting, but at launch Stalker 2 isn’t an adventure we’d fully recommend embarking on.”