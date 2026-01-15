Square Enix sets Life is Strange reveal, weeks after ratings board leaked new game

Square Enix has set a reveal for the next Life is Strange game, which it’s confirmed will release sometime this year.

“Separate the real from the rumor… Join us for the exclusive reveal of the next Life is Strange game,” the publisher wrote on social media, alongside a YouTube link.

The reveal will take place on Tuesday, January 20, at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, Square Enix confirmed.

The reveal plans follow a ratings board leak for the new Life is Strange title, which will seemingly be subtitled ‘Reunion’ and see a return for protagonist Chloe Price.

Separate the real from the rumor... Join us for the exclusive reveal of the next Life is Strange game:



January 20. 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

“Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University,” reads a synopsis published by PEGI.

“Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.”

Deck Nine, the studio behind recent Life is Strange games and The Expanse: A Telltale Series, was reported to be working on a follow-up to Life is Strange: Double Exposure last year.

The Colorado, US-based studio has been rocked by multiple waves of layoffs in recent years. In 2024, it laid off an unspecified number of staff, months after it laid off 20% of its workforce.