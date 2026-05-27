Square Enix scraps original Dragon Quest 12, will now release as Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest 12’s development has been rebooted, and the game will now release as Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams.

Originally announced as Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, the game has been restarted and now features a completely different protagonist and storyline than the originally announced game.

Square Enix announced five new Dragon Quest games back in 2021, one of which was Dragon Quest 12. Last year, series creator Yuji Horii claimed that Square Enix was still “working hard on Dragon Quest 12” and that he planned to release more information about the game little by little.

Fans tuned in to today’s Dragon Quest 40th anniversary stream, hoping to hear more about the upcoming RPG, few were expecting what is seemingly a complete reboot of the title.

As such, the game still doesn’t have a release date. Square Enix did, however, share an image of the game’s protagonist.

Alongside the announcement of Dragon Quest 12 Beyond Dreams, Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Square Enix also announced Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on 24 September 2026. This release of the game won’t include an option to upgrade from a previous edition of Dragon Quest 11.