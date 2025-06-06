Square Enix reveals Killer Inn, a 24-player online murder mystery game

Square Enix has revealed Killer Inn, a 24-player online murder mystery game coming to Steam.

The game, which is being developed by Canada-based Tactic Studios, splits players into teams of Wolves and Lambs, all of whom are locked inside a castle.

The aim of the game for Wolves is to hunt down and kill any Lambs, taking care to avoid detection while doing so.

It’s up to Lambs, meanwhile, to not only survive but also determine which players are Wolves and kill them first. The twist is that if a Lamb wrongly identifies another Lamb as a Wolf and kills them, they’ll die too.

Every time a Wolf kills a Lamb, they’ll leave behind a piece of evidence such as a piece of hair or a fragment of clothing. Players can use the colour of the hair or clothing to narrow down the suspects, making it easier to identify Wolves.

Lambs can also use Focus Mode, which lets them detect a killer’s footprints, bullet casings and glass fragments, or sounds through the walls. There are also Safe Zones in the game. If a Wolf kills a Lamb in the Safe Zone, they will be identified as a Wolf to everyone.

Castle Staff can provide players with quests to help them gain XP, gold and tokens, ans can also give information if they see any murders taking place. Players can also win the game by escaping the castle – by performing missions they can collect the items required to reach a boat and leave.

An open beta for Killer Inn will be available on Steam soon, Square Enix says.