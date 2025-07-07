Square Enix has invested in a Danish indie studio to fund its ‘dream game’

Square Enix has invested in Danish developer BetaDwarf to aid in the development of its upcoming game, Vault Breakers.

Vault Breakers, which was announced in January, is a top-down RPG.

“Square Enix is always looking for high-quality games and talented development studios,” said Hideaki Uehara, Square Enix’s general manager of business development.

“When I played Vaultbreakers, I was genuinely excited by the experience of connecting with other players and exploring its rich game world.

“After visiting BetaDwarf and learning about the team’s mission and passion, we decided to invest in them to help realize their dream and bring this game to players around the world.”

Playtests for the game are now underway until July 9. You can watch a trailer for the game below.

BetaDwarf was founded in 2012, and since then has published Forced, Forced: Showdown, and the multiplayer game Minion Masters.

“Being accompanied by Square Enix on our journey is an amazing access to a combination of knowledge, talent, and resources,” said Steffen Kabbelgaard, CEO and game director at BetaDwarf.

“We are already very far with our dream game Vaultbreakers: we have a huge amazing community, and we have already run 15+ tests with more than 50,000 players who constantly enable us to refine.

”So getting this additional support feels amazing when we are far into production already. I can really see how this enables a home run vs having just started on an uncertain journey – yeah, I’m just really excited about our situation!”