Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year

Final Fantasy 7 remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year, Square Enix has confirmed.

As announced during Friday’s Nintendo Direct, the game will be released on January 22. Pre-orders for the game will be made available later today.

No news was provided on the other entry in the trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game was first announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct in April.

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth were released as exclusives on PS4 and PS5, respectively, they were eventually released on PC.

Given Square Enix’s new multiplatform strategy and comments from Rebirth’s director saying he wants to see the trilogy appearing on more platforms like Xbox, it’s not yet clear if the third game in the trilogy will have a similar timed exclusivity window, because the terms of Square Enix and Sony‘s exclusivity deal for the third part remain unknown.

Square Enix has yet to announce anything about the third game in the remake series, though it’s expected to launch on the current generation of consoles.

VGC’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review called the game “an utterly massive RPG pushed to its limit”.

We wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent RPG with some of the best characters in the gaming canon.

“While some open-world content skirts the edges, and the game’s main narrative is left somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa, and the gang makes this a hugely enjoyable road trip you’ll be playing for hundreds of hours.”