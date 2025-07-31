Square Enix announces Octopath Traveler 0, coming to Switch and Switch 2 this December

Square Enix has announced that a new Octopath Traveler game is set for release later this year.

Octopath Traveler 0 is set for release on Switch and Switch 2 on December 4.

“Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the Octopath Traveler series,” Nintendo‘s description of the prequel reads.

“Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.

“This exciting entry to the series brings all-new features and returning core elements from the series, including the series’ iconic HD-2D graphics blending retro pixel art and 3D CG art, Path Actions to interact with other characters in various ways, the Break and Boost battle system which can turn the tide of battle, and more.

“And for the first time in series history, fans will play through the eyes of their own customized protagonist and be able to rebuild their hometown after great destruction is brought to it. Embark on a journey of your own creation.”

The original Octopath Traveler was released on Switch in 2018 and was the first game to use Square Enix‘s Hd-2D art style. It was later ported to PC in 2019, Xbox One in 2021 and PS4 and PS5 in 2024.

Its sequel, Octopath Traveler 2, was released on Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC in 2023 before coming to Xbox formats in 2024.

The game also got a mobile prequel, which was released in Japan in 2020 and came elsewhere in 2022, but reception to this was mixed due to its use of free-to-play mechanics.