Splitgate Arena Reloaded devs respond to low player numbers: ‘Steam Charts don’t measure fun’

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded developer 1047 Games has responded to reporting around the game’s Steam player numbers.

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that the game, which is a relaunched version of the ill-fated Splitgate 2, is currently averaging a peak concurrent player count of around 1000.

Now, the developer of Splitgate: Arena Reloaded has posted a statement to social media responding to the discussion around the game’s player count.

“Steam Charts don’t measure fun,” begins the statement posted on Tuesday.

“They show one number, on one platform, at one given moment. They don’t show the full picture or what it feels like to actually play, and they definitely don’t capture the community that’s actively helping shape what Arena Reloaded is becoming (including upcoming content like Arena Royale).”

As noted in the original reporting, Steam charts don’t give an insight into the performance on console, (the original Splitgate 2 release was only on PC); however, they do suggest that the relaunch of the game hasn’t attracted the size of audience that the first game managed.

1047 Games Responds to Recent Steam Charts Conversations pic.twitter.com/ir9W0BjFHo — SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded (@Splitgate) January 6, 2026

“Over the past six months, we rebuilt Splitgate from the ground up because we believe in the game, our team and our community,” the statement continues. “The 1047 team remains committed to delivering the best version of Splitgate possible.

“To our amazing community: thank you. Your feedback and passion have helped make Arena Reloaded better every day. And to everyone who hasn’t played yet: Arena Reloaded is free, the gameplay’s the best it’s ever been, and we’d love for you to jump in and form your own opinion. A lot of passionate people worked very hard on it.”

Splitgate 2 was released in June 2025 and faced low player numbers and mixed feedback. The following month, it was announced that the game would be “unlaunching” in order to be rebuilt.

The game launched amid controversy over a publicity stunt in which 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx appeared on stage at Summer Games Fest wearing a “Make FPS Great Again” hat.

The CEO eventually apologized for the MAGA-style hat, which attracted attention from viewers due to its obvious political connotations, during a weekend when President Donald Trump deployed National Guard members to Los Angeles – the same city where Summer Game Fest is held.