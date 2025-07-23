Splitgate 2 is ‘unlaunching’ as developer 1047 Games cuts staff

Splitgate 2 is “unlaunching,” according to developer 1047 Games. An unspecified number of staff have been laid off as a result of the change.

The shooter, which was released in June, has faced low player numbers during its opening weeks, and mixed fan feedback from players.

Now, developer 1047 Games has said it’s taking the game off sale in order to work on it further, listen to fan complaints, and attempt to move forward.

“We believe in Splitgate 2,” opens a message from 1047 Games founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian.

“We launched too early. We had ambitious goals with Splitgate 2, and in our excitement to share it with you, we bit off more than we could chew. We rushed certain features, made some boneheaded mistakes, and most importantly – we didn’t give you the polished, portal-filled mayhem you fell in love with.”

The game is going back into beta, and the team is going “heads down” until 2026, they said.

It’s claimed that major parts of the game will be rebuilt, and fan-requested features such as a less complex monetization model, and a “refocus on classic game modes.”

The statement then addressed the job losses that the studio will face as a result of the change.

“Rebuilding the core experience isn’t a quick fix; it’s a long-term commitment. To give ourselves the time to build the Splitgate you deserve, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce certain roles and shift our resources to focus on this rework.

“This is heartbreaking. These are our teammates and our friends, and they helped build what we have today. They’re receiving severance and job placement support, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help them through this transition. We hope to bring them back when we can.”

Lastly, the founders announced that the studio will take the original Splitgate servers offline next month, due to them costing the studio “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”