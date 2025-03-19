Split Fiction players crack fiendish ‘Laser Hell’ challenge, earn invitation to see Hazelight’s next game

A pair of Split Fiction players have been invited to visit the studio of developer Hazelight and see its next game, after being the first to beat a secret challenge.

Split Fiction launched earlier this month to critical acclaim, and players are already turning it inside-out to find all of its secrets. One pair of streamers managed to complete an ultra-difficult secret challenge, with their reward being a trip to Hazelight and a look at the team’s next game.

The secret stage, known as Laser Hell, can be found by entering a specific sequence of switch presses on the elevator in the Isolation level. Once entered, the elevator will take players to a secret platforming challenge with, as the name suggests, lasers.

Two Chinese players, under the usernames sharkOvO and E1uM4y, posted a video to streaming site bilibili showing their triumph over the challenge. Once completed, a video from Hazelight founder Josef Fares began to play, congratulating the duo on their achievement and inviting them to Sweden to visit the studio.

“You have to understand that in this challenge, there are barely people on our team that can make it,” Fares says in the video. “It took us a lot of time to finish it and I’m telling you that this is a crazy, crazy achievement that you have done.”

Earlier today, Fares posted on X confirming that the duo had in fact completed the challenge, saying “Congrats to ‘sharkOvO’ and ‘E1uM4y’ for finishing the secret challenge ”Laser Hell” in Split Fiction. VERY impressive! I will keep my promise and invite you both to Sweden for an early look of our next game. We´ll be in touch!”

VGC’s four-star Split Fiction review called it a “brilliant co-op adventure,” saying “its healthy selection of varied side-stories and its constantly changing mechanics ensure its gameplay remains engaging and entertaining throughout.”