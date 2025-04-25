Split Fiction is getting a film adaptation starring Sydney Sweeney and directed by Wicked’s director

Split Fiction is the latest video game to be earmarked for a motion picture adaptation.

According to Variety, a live-action movie based on Hazelight Studios’ co-op action adventure game is now in the works, and will star Sydney Sweeney.

The movie will reportedly be directed by Jon M. Chu, who recently directed Wicked.

The script, meanwhile, is currently being worked on by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who were screenwriters on Deadpool & Wolverine.

Split Fiction will be produced by Story Kitchen (formerly dj2 Entertainment), a media company that specialises in adapting video games to film and TV. The company previously worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and has been involved in upcoming projects based on It Takes Two, Just Cause, Streets of Rage, Shinobi and ToeJam & Earl, among others.

Variety’s report says it’s yet to be confirmed which of the game’s two protagonists Zoe and Mio will be played by Sweeney in the film version.

Earlier this week it was also announced that Sweeney is involved in an upcoming Out Run movie to be directed by Michael Bay. She won’t be starring in that one, however, and will instead be taking on a producer’s role in the Universal-produced take on Sega‘s classic arcade racer.

Split Fiction, the latest game directed by Josef Fares, sold over 1 million copies in 48 hours, according to its publisher Electronic Arts.

The game, which is played entirely in co-op, follows two writers as they play through levels based on stories that they have attempted to get published.

“Split Fiction is visually streets ahead of its predecessor It Takes Two, but mechanically the two games are very similar,” VGC’s Split Fiction review says.

“The game is occasionally in danger of verging into repetitive territory with its constant shifting between two main environments, but its healthy selection of varied side-stories and its constantly changing mechanics ensure its gameplay remains engaging and entertaining throughout, even if the same can’t always be said for its story.”