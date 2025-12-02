Splinter Cell Remake has a new director, and it’s the same one who left three years ago

Ubisoft has appointed a new game director for its Splinter Cell remake, and he should be a familiar face to many of the development team.

David Grivel was game director on the Splinter Cell remake between November 2021 and October 2022, after which he left Ubisoft to “go on a new adventure”.

Now, in a post on his LinkedIn page, Grivel has confirmed that he has returned to Ubisoft to resume the role he left three years ago.

“Today, I am very, VERY happy to announce that I’m rejoining Ubisoft Toronto as Game Director on the Splinter Cell Remake,” he wrote. “A very special team and project to me.”

Grivel worked on Ghost Recon Future Soldier at Ubisoft Paris before moving to Ubisoft Toronto to work on Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity and Far Cry 4, 5 and 6.

Ubisoft officially confirmed in December 2021 that it was working on a remake of Splinter Cell, the stealth action game which was first released in 2002 as an Xbox exclusive.

At the time it said the game was being rebuilt with the Snowdrop engine – which also powers The Division and is being used to build Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game – “to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for”.

In November 2022, as part of a video celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, Ubisoft shared concept art for the remake. Since then, we’ve seen nothing more from the game.

It was discovered, however, that Ubisoft Toronto was looking to recruit a scriptwriter to update the original game’s story “for a modern-day audience”.

Last month the original 2002 version of Splinter Cell was added to the GOG Preservation Program, a venture designed to ensure that classic games remain playable on modern PCs forever, even after their developers have stopped supporting them.