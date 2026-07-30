Splatoon Raiders tops the Japan physical charts as Mario Kart World and Tomodachi Life pass major milestones

Splatoon Raiders has topped the physical software charts in Japan this week.

Nintendo‘s single-player Splatoon spin-off was released on July 23 and – according to Famitsu’s chart covering the week ending July 26 – sold 474,684 physical copies in Japan in its first weekend.

Elsewhere in the chart, two other Nintendo games passed major physical sales milestones in Japan.

Mario Kart World sold a total of 6,661 copies last week in Japan, bringing its total sales to 3,000,749 copies, breaking the 3 million milestone.

This figure doesn’t include copies bought directly from the eShop, but it does include download cards, pre-installed software and bundled software, so it will include the copies of Mario Kart World included with the first wave of Switch 2 consoles.

As well as this, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream sold 23,468 physical copies in Japan last week, bringing its cumulative total to 1,500,025 copies and passing the 1.5 million milestone.

As ever, it should be noted that the chart only counts physical releases, meaning each game will have sold more than this when eShop purchases are also taken into account.

The top 10 physical software chart in Japan last week is as follows (with lifetime sales in parentheses):

Japan top 10 physical software chart – week ending July 26 (via Famitsu)

Splatoon Raiders (Switch 2) (NEW) – 474,684 (474,684) Rhythm Heaven: Miracle Stars (Switch) (1) – 78,355 (674,592) Tomodachi Life (Switch) (3) – 23,468 (1,500,025) Power Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Switch) (8) – 7,227 (183,236) Mario Kart World (Switch 2) (11) – 6,661 (3,000,749) Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2) (10) – 5,796 (1,092,495) eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) (12) – 5,578 (60,517) Minecraft (Switch) (14) – 5,106 (4,245,173) Ganbare Goemon Daishugo! (Switch) (RE) – 3,961 (68,398) Pro Baseball Spirits 2026 (PS5) (2) – 3,915 (24,576)

Splatoon Raiders is currently the 7th highest rated game of all time on Metacritic, according to user score. While this list is usually an indication of popularity (or notoriety) rather than quality, it nevertheless suggests the game has a dedicated following.

VGC’s Splatoon Raiders review called it “a challenging, all-out action game” that did a good job of taking the main series’ multiplayer gameplay and adapting it for single-player action.

“Splatoon Raiders shows that Nintendo’s online multiplayer series works just as well in an offline solo setting,” we wrote.

“It’s very much a game with a single, simple loop – shoot everything, die, upgrade, shoot everything again – but it delivers this loop with such engaging, enjoyable action that you don’t need to worry about repetition creeping in, you’ll happily open the front door and invite it in for dinner.”