Splatoon Raiders revealed for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has announced a Splatoon game for Nintendo Switch 2.

‘Splatoon Raiders’ was teased on the Nintendo Today mobile app on Tuesday, with more details coming soon.

“In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio,” Nintendo said.

The title was teased alongside a new Nintendo Switch 2 patch for Splatoon 3 which will be released this week, June 12.

The update will add “more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance”, according to Nintendo, in addition to new weapons as part of the Splatlands collection.

“Based on previous weapons, these new additions have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons,” Nintendo said.

There are a total of 30 new weapon kits in this collection. A returning stage from the original Splatoon game, Urchin Underpass, will also be added, plus all weapon Freshness caps will be raised, and new in-game Badges added.

Finally, Nintendo says a new stat will be added for Anarchy Battle called Series Weapon Power, which will track a player’s effectiveness per weapon based on their win/loss ratio in battles – and will then match them with players of a similar power.

“This makes it possible for players to try new weapons without being disadvantaged and push the limits their favourite weapons,” it says