Splatoon Raiders is currently the 7th greatest game of all time on Metacritic, according to User Score

Splatoon Raiders is currently the 7th best game of all time, according to Metacritic users.

While the review aggregation site is mainly used for tracking review scores from verified critics and gaming publications, it also lets registered users give each game their own score out of 10.

These scores are also aggregated by Metacritic and presented as a separate User Score – similar to the way Rotten Tomatoes has a Tomatometer for critic scores and a Popcornmeter for audience scores.

At the time of writing, Splatoon Raiders has a Metacritic score of 81, currently placing it 64th in its list of the best reviewed games of 2026 (just ahead of Halo: Campaign Evolved and just behind Marathon).

Its Metacritic User Score, however, is currently 9.3, making it seventh highest rated video game on the site – not just for 2026, but all time.

This should be taken with numerous caveats in mind, as this list is usually an indication of popularity (or notoriety) rather than quality. According to the same list, Disney’s Nintendo DS title Cory in the House is the fifth-greatest video game of all time, almost certainly because it became a meme and users scored it 10 in numerous joke reviews.

User scores on the site also have a habit of skewing heavily to either 10 or 0, as users attempt to make the biggest impact on the overall score. Indeed, while Splatoon Raiders has received hundreds of 10 scores from users, it also has some 0 scores from users seemingly trying to bring its User Score down.

At the time of writing, the current top 10 games of all time on Metacritic by User Score are:

Splatoon Raiders’ dedicated fanbase will please Nintendo

Despite this, whatever the real reason is for Splatoon Raiders’ inclusion on the list, the fact it’s there at all suggests the game does at least have a dedicated following of fans who want to spread the word about it, something that will doubtless be welcome to Nintendo regardless of how meaningful the rankings actually are.

In 2020, Metacritic introduced a 36-hour delay on the submitting of user scores, but did so for the opposite reason as a number of high-profile releases were deliberately ‘review bombed’ with negative user verdicts.

Now, when a player goes to submit a user score for a game that’s been out for less than 36 hours, they’ll see a message saying “please spend some time playing the game”.

VGC’s Splatoon Raiders review called it “a challenging, all-out action game” that did a good job of taking the main series’ multiplayer gameplay and adapting it for single-player action.

“Splatoon Raiders shows that Nintendo’s online multiplayer series works just as well in an offline solo setting,” we wrote.

“It’s very much a game with a single, simple loop – shoot everything, die, upgrade, shoot everything again – but it delivers this loop with such engaging, enjoyable action that you don’t need to worry about repetition creeping in, you’ll happily open the front door and invite it in for dinner.”