Splatoon 3’s latest update is out now, boosting Switch 2 resolution and frame rate

The latest patch for Splatoon 3 is available now, making it the latest Nintendo game to be enhanced for Switch 2 consoles.

The free update, which brings the game up to version 10.0.0, was announced earlier this week alongside the news that a spin-off game called Splatoon Raiders is in development.

According to Nintendo, the latest patch offers numerous Switch 2 improvements, including increased resolution and an upgrade to 60 frames per second in sections that previously ran at 30fps.

The full list of Switch 2 specific changes are as follows:

Made it so that the screen displays in more detail.

Made on-screen movement smoother in the following areas. Splatsville Inkopolis Inkopolis Square Grand Festival Grounds

In Salmon Run, smoothed Salmonid animations even when there’s a large number of Salmonids in the stage.

Smoothed animations for certain characters, such as jellyfish.

Changed the animation that displays in the bottom right of the screen when switching scenes.

Increased the resolution of images stored in the Nintendo Switch 2 Album when screens are captured using Photo Mode or the Capture Button on the controller.

The update also includes a number of additions and changes that apply across both Switch and Switch 2, including a new stage (Urchin Underpass from the original Splatoon) and 30 new weapons.

“As a bonus update, in this update we added weapons and a stage, increased the maximum Freshness, implemented a Series Weapon feature for Anarchy Battle (Series), added a call sign feature to X Battles, and performed optimization of operations on Nintendo Switch 2,” Nintendo’s summary of the update reads.

“For Anarchy Battle (Series), we implemented a new Series Weapon feature targeted toward players Rank S or higher. With this feature, the Series Weapon Power will be measured for each weapon currently equipped, and players will be matched up against others with similar levels of power.

“We implemented this feature in hopes that players will enjoy battling using a variety of weapons, including the Splatlands Collection – Barazushi / Emberz weapons added in this update. Additionally, we made balance changes to multiplayer battles.”

Nintendo says the game’s next update will focus mainly on balancing multiplayer once player feedback is received following the addition of the 30 new weapons.

Earlier this week Nintendo announced Splatoon Raiders, an upcoming Splatoon spin-off game coming to Switch 2.

“In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio,” Nintendo said.