Spider-Man model appears to tease new PlayStation game in now-deleted post

The likeness model behind Insomniac’s Spider-Man games has seemingly revealed he’s working on new content for a potential future game.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Ben Jordan posted an image of himself gearing up for a performance session. The post was accompanied by the message, ‘IYKYK (if you know, you know)’ and a spider emoji.

The post was soon deleted, but not before it was archived on Reddit. Jordan typically works as a model, and his only acting credits so far are for PlayStation’s Marvel Spider-Man games.

It’s been speculated that the capture could be for Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game, but with the title due to release this September, that seems unlikely.

The boss of Marvel Games has implied that Wolverine won’t be its last collaboration with Insomniac Games, and earlier leaks have indicated that Insomniac has plans for further games in the Spider-Man universe.

The last Spider-Man title, Spider-Man 2, was released for PlayStation 5 three years ago. Last year, a report claimed that Insomniac is following Wolverine with a spin-off game focused on Venom.

Spider-Man 2 featured an extended sequence in which the player played as Venom, complete with a bespoke move set and movement abilities, leading many at the time to assume that a spin-off game based on the character was coming.

At the time, Insomniac senior narrative director Jon Paquette said the studio would listen to what fans wanted regarding any spin-offs of the main series.