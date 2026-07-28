Spider-Man 2 gets new update adding two free suits and enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received a new update adding new suits and improved PS5 Pro support.

As announced by Insomniac Games on its official X account, the game’s new v1.005.000 update is rolling out today.

The update adds two new suits, as well as support for enhanced PSSR upscaling on PlayStation 5 Pro.

It also adds support for Power Saver mode, which lets PS5 consoles save energy by reducing game performance or resolution.

The first free suit that’s been added to the game is inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is released this week in cinemas.

The other free suit has a more cel-shaded look, because it’s based on Spider-Man’s look in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the Sony-published fighting game set for release on August 6.

It's a Brand New Day for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕷️



Get TWO NEW SUITS for Peter Parker in today's update, including the Fresh Start and the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls suits.



v1.005.000 also adds support for Enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro and Power Saver mode! #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/ln63ra7DeW — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2026

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released in October 2023, with a PC port following in January 2025.

The game sold over 5 million copies in its first 11 days, according to Sony, with total sales sitting at 16 million as of November 2025.

VGC’s Spider-Man 2 review called it “an incredibly confident sequel and one of 2023’s best games”.

“Incredibly fun to play, fast-paced and full of heart, it takes the best of the Spider-Man lore, and the best of Insomniac’s penchant for excellent gameplay sequences, and combines them for arguably the best Marvel game ever,” we wrote.