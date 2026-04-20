Speakers announced for Summer Game Fest’s The Game Business Live event

EA boss Laura Miele, Naughty Dog co-founder Jason Rubin, and popular industry analyst Matthew Ball will headline The Game Business Live in June.

The event is part of Summer Game Fest and is hosted by Geoff Keighley and journalist Christopher Dring. It takes place on Monday, June 8, at The Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles, and tickets are on sale now.

The event is a series of on-stage interviews with video game leaders. Miele is the president of EA Entertainment and oversees franchises such as Apex Legends, Battlefield, The Sims, and Skate.

Rubin co-founded Naughty Dog and directed Crash Bandicoot. He also served as president of THQ and was most recently working in VR at Meta. He will be sharing stories from his career at the event.

Ball is famous for his annual industry reports explaining why the video game business has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be giving an update on the state of the business and reacting to some of the big news stories coming out of Summer Game Fest.

The industry event is part of a number of showcases and events that are taking place over that weekend, including the Summer Game Fest kick-off show on Friday, June 5. Xbox is also hosting its 2026 Games Showcase on Sunday, June 7, alongside a dedicated direct video for Gears of War: E-Day.