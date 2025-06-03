Southeast Asian Games Showcase promises more than 40 games including Coffee Talk Tokyo

More information on the upcoming Southeast Asian Games Showcase has been confirmed.

The Showcase, which takes place on Saturday June 7 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST and can be viewed on its official YouTube channel, is designed to highlight games from the region and expose them to a global audience.

The showcase “hopes to expand its reach as a platform to support the SEA games industry through other meaningful and high impact initiatives that connect the region with the world”.

According to the show’s organisers, the Southeast Asian Games Showcase “will feature over 40 games from Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and more”.

While most of the games are being kept under wraps until they’re shown during the presentation, two games that have been confirmed are Coffee Talk Tokyo and Cat Quest III.

Coffee Talk Tokyo, which is being developed in Indonesia and Japan, is described as “the newest installment of the beloved coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator, now set in Tokyo where humans and yokai alike co-exist.”

“This is the first year we’ve been able to broadcast the Southeast Asian Games Showcase at a global level” Southeast Asian Games Showcase co-founder Nissie Arcega said in a statement.

“It’s an honour to be representing such a talented region and to really demonstrate what Southeast Asia can add to the wider games ecosystem.”

The showcase is also teaming up with the Latin American Games Showcase and the Women-Led Games Showcase, both of which are also streaming on June 7, to release a special Steam bundle.

The Summer Game Showcase Friends Bundle will go on sale between June 6 and June 13 and will contain nine games, offering “some of the best video games by developers participating in the show”.