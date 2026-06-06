Southeast Asian Games Showcase: Here’s all 36 games shown in today’s presentation
The presentation featured a host of games from studios located in Southeast Asia
The latest Southeast Asian Games Showcase has just finished.
The presentation, which is described by its organiser as “premium online showcase for exclusive announcements and updates from game developers in Southeast Asia”, received hundreds of submissions from studios looking to be included.
The resulting showcase featured 36 games, all of which are listed at the bottom of this article.
The full Southeast Asian Games Showcase can be viewed in the video embedded at the top of this article, or on the official SEA Games Showcase channel on YouTube.
Highlights included:
TCG Card Shop Simulator
Since TCG Card Shop Simulator’s release on Steam Early Access in September 2024, the game has sold more than 3.5 million copies on PC and Xbox Series X/S.
It was announced during the showcase that version 1.0 of the game will be released in Fall 2026, including the ability to actually play the Tetramon Trading Card Game that features in the simulator.
It was also revealed that the game will be coming to PS5, Switch and Switch 2 in the coming months.
No Straight Roads 2
The sequel to cult 2020 musical action game No Straight Roads got another story trailer.
It was previously announced that the game was set for a 2026 release, but no release date was given during this new trailer.
Kidbash: Super Legend
From Indonesian studios Authentic Remixes and Fat Raccoon, Kidbash: Super Legend is a roguelike action platformer.
The game will be published by the recently resurrected Acclaim, and features a claymation-like art style.
Prove You’re Human
From the developer of 1000xResist and the publisher of Slay the Princess, Prove You’re Human has you playing as the digital copy of a person who was paid to test a corporate product.
This is a psychological horror game where you explore a virtual world and gather knowledge in an attempt to merge with the real-life person and potentially live their life.
The full list of games featured, in order of appearance, was as follows:
Southeast Asian Games Showcase – every game shown
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- No Straight Roads 2
- Nightmare Circus
- Am I Nima
- Cable City
- Neko Station
- Nol
- Meaningless Random Numbers
- KuloNiku: Bowl Up!
- GigaBash Mobile
- Puni the Florist
- Kidbash: Super Legend
- Late Night Duty
- Growing My Manhole
- Building Relationships
- Lost & Found
- Kooeh: A Timeless Delight!
- Montabi
- Memoirium
- Table Flip Simulator
- Just a Shadow Game
- Sepak U
- Hellheart Breaker
- In Full Bloom
- Duo Quest
- Mirth Island
- Scarlet Record
- Merry Crisis
- Prove You’re Human
- Verde
- 13Z: The Zodiac Trials
- OverHours
- Dungeon Hotpot
- Work Work Work
- Until Then – Afterimages DLC
- Hoa 2
Games from the showcase can be found and wishlisted on the Southeast Asian Games Showcase page on Steam.