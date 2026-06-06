Southeast Asian Games Showcase: Here’s all 36 games shown in today’s presentation

The latest Southeast Asian Games Showcase has just finished.

The presentation, which is described by its organiser as “premium online showcase for exclusive announcements and updates from game developers in Southeast Asia”, received hundreds of submissions from studios looking to be included.

The resulting showcase featured 36 games, all of which are listed at the bottom of this article.

The full Southeast Asian Games Showcase can be viewed in the video embedded at the top of this article, or on the official SEA Games Showcase channel on YouTube.

Highlights included:

TCG Card Shop Simulator

Since TCG Card Shop Simulator’s release on Steam Early Access in September 2024, the game has sold more than 3.5 million copies on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

It was announced during the showcase that version 1.0 of the game will be released in Fall 2026, including the ability to actually play the Tetramon Trading Card Game that features in the simulator.

It was also revealed that the game will be coming to PS5, Switch and Switch 2 in the coming months.

No Straight Roads 2

The sequel to cult 2020 musical action game No Straight Roads got another story trailer.

It was previously announced that the game was set for a 2026 release, but no release date was given during this new trailer.

Kidbash: Super Legend

From Indonesian studios Authentic Remixes and Fat Raccoon, Kidbash: Super Legend is a roguelike action platformer.

The game will be published by the recently resurrected Acclaim, and features a claymation-like art style.

Prove You’re Human

From the developer of 1000xResist and the publisher of Slay the Princess, Prove You’re Human has you playing as the digital copy of a person who was paid to test a corporate product.

This is a psychological horror game where you explore a virtual world and gather knowledge in an attempt to merge with the real-life person and potentially live their life.

The full list of games featured, in order of appearance, was as follows:

Southeast Asian Games Showcase – every game shown

TCG Card Shop Simulator

No Straight Roads 2

Nightmare Circus

Am I Nima

Cable City

Neko Station

Nol

Meaningless Random Numbers

KuloNiku: Bowl Up!

GigaBash Mobile

Puni the Florist

Kidbash: Super Legend

Late Night Duty

Growing My Manhole

Building Relationships

Lost & Found

Kooeh: A Timeless Delight!

Montabi

Memoirium

Table Flip Simulator

Just a Shadow Game

Sepak U

Hellheart Breaker

In Full Bloom

Duo Quest

Mirth Island

Scarlet Record

Merry Crisis

Prove You’re Human

Verde

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

OverHours

Dungeon Hotpot

Work Work Work

Until Then – Afterimages DLC

Hoa 2

Games from the showcase can be found and wishlisted on the Southeast Asian Games Showcase page on Steam.