South Park is reportedly coming to Fortnite soon, may have its own Mini Pass

South Park looks likely to be the next major entertainment IP coming to Fortnite in the near future.

Rumours have been circling for a while now that South Park would be coming to Epic Games‘ multiverse battle royale game, but now dataminers have been finding further details in the game’s latest build.

Fortnite insider Wenso posted that the game looks likely to have its own Event Pass (known as a Mini Pass among the community), with a variety of South Park themed unlockables separate from the main Battle Pass.

This pass appears to have a premium tier, and will be part of a South Park event which includes a unique Battle Bus (most likely the South Park schoolbus).

It’s not yet clear which characters will be available as part of the event, but previous reports have claimed that any South Park children added as playable characters will likely be inside mechs.

This solved the problem of adding characters like Bart and Lisa during the recent Simpsons crossover – Fortnite characters are generally a similar size to ensure fairness while playing, so Bart and Lisa were placed inside adult-sized mechs to make up for the height difference.

South Park looks to have a mini pass!



- Codenamed HoneyFiber (Kenny boss drops an item codenamed HoneyFiber_Incident)

- Will have a premium tier

- Will have a unique battle bus pic.twitter.com/HbimEprlZy — Wenso (@Wensoing) December 11, 2025

Fortnite Chapter 7 started at the end of November, marking the game’s next major story shift with an entirely new map based on Hollywood.

Chapter 7 Season 1 includes The Bride from Kill Bill and Marty McFly from Back to the Future among its Battle Pass rewards.

Since the launch of Chapter 7, other collaboration skins have included Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill, her sister Yuki Yubari, the DeLorean Time Machine, Lisa from K-Pop group Blackpink, Danyy Phantom and his friend Sam Manson and characters from Lego Ninjago.

Rapper Playboy Carti, socalite Kim Kardashian and streamer Courage JD are set to be added to the game by the end of the month.