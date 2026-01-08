South Park is coming to Fortnite this week: Here’s the first trailer

South Park is coming to Fortnite, and now Epic Games and South Park Studios have shown off the first look at how the characters will appear in the perennially popular live-service game.

Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters are all coming to the game on Friday, January 9, until February 5, according to Epic Games.

Each character gets their own mech-like character skin full of references to the show. Like with Bart and Lisa Simpson, characters that aren’t adults typically use these mech-like skins so that they share the same hitboxes.

Fortnite requires that every character in the game use the game’s hitboxes, regardless of the skin, which wouldn’t be feasible if the South Park characters retained their smaller designs.

A new animated short, Born in Chaos, gives the backstory of how the characters from the show have made their way to the game. As part of the new event, a new point of interest, Cartmanland will be added to the map. Unlike the game’s Simpsons collaboration, which saw the entire map turn into an in-game version of Springfield, this South Park point of interest seems to be a chunk of the map, rather than the whole island.

This new update will also bring 5-player squads to Fortnite for the first time. In the Born In Chaos short, Butters is frustrated that the rest of the group refuse to let him play in their 4-player squads, and thus his super villain alter-ego, Professor Chaos, uses the Stick of Truth (the same one from the popular Ubisoft RPGs) to add 5-player squads to the game for this limited event.

South Park-themed items will also be added to the game, such as Cheesy Poofs, the show’s version of cheese puffs. Towlie and other South Park characters will cameo throughout Cartmanland.

It’s currently unknown if other skins will be released as part of the collaboration, but considering the volume of skins released alongside The Simpsons crossover, it’s likely.