South of Midnight director says he wouldn’t have funded it if he was Xbox, and he knew ‘Rome would burn’ eventually

The director of South of Midnight says that had he been in Xbox’s position, he wouldn’t have funded the game.

Developed by Canadian studio Compulsion Games, South of Midnight was released for Xbox consoles and PC in April 2025, before coming to PS5 and Switch 2 in March 2026.

The game attracted more than one million players in its first three weeks – a figure which included both sales and players acquiring it through Game Pass.

At the time, Compulsion Games CEO Guillaume Provost said that the studio’s role at Xbox was “not to make blockbusters like Call of Duty, but to provide games that add distinctiveness, where we can either serve audiences that haven’t been served before or create projects that add diversity to the portfolio”.

In July 2026, however Microsoft announced that it was cutting five studios and thousands of jobs as part of its planned business ‘reset’, of which Compulsion Games was one.

Rather than shutting Compulsion down, however, Microsoft agreed a deal to allow to go independent again, and in July the studio announced that it was seeking to collaborate with partners to develop new projects.

Now, in an interview with MinnMax, South of Midnight director David Sears has said that while he appreciated Xbox’s efforts to fund non-mainstream titles to diversify its library, he feels the plan was destined to fail because at some stage a big company will always cut the least profitable parts of the business.

“They were funding a lot of games,” Sears said. “They were also funding a lot of studios that, you know, I was like ‘well, okay, great, I guess you have infinite money, you do you, I want less. I don’t want to feel the weight of the obligation of a giant budget, or an army of 600 to be responsible for. I want to make something that isn’t going to bankrupt Microsoft or the games division.

“So on one hand, if everyone you’re working with is either trying to make generational games at not a huge expense, or games that have huge or really significant contemporary commercial appeal – great, it’s going to work. But when does that ever happen, right?

“In what corporate ecosystem is everyone a good actor – not that anybody’s evil or malicious – but can be counted on to make something that is either going to increase the prestige and the the brand of the studios, or make enough money so that we can make games that increase the prestige and brand, or the reach beyond commercial success?

“There are lots of people who don’t want to play Call of Duty but still love games, and today indies are supplying a lot of that, or helping them scratch that itch.”

Citing the ‘Cassandra complex’ – a term meaning someone who accurately predicts a problem but their warnings are ignored – Sears said he was hopeful that South of Midnight would be a success but believed that eventually Microsoft would stop funding it.

“So yeah, I was like ‘maybe it’s going to be hugely successful, Cassandra would love to be surprised’,” he said. “But she wasn’t! And I literally told people, I was like ‘wow, this could be terrible’, because somebody is going to say one day – you know, the money tap – like, ‘we’re closing those floodgates’, and that’s going to have really traumatic results downstream.”

Sears was asked to clarify whether this meant that while he was thankful for Microsoft’s support, and that South of Midnight’s development had been a positive experience, he would have “turned off the tap” and not funded the game if he had been the one running Xbox.

“Yeah, probably,” he replied. “I mean, I wanted to make it, no doubt, right? Obviously, because we made it. Would I have turned off someone else’s money flow before South of Midnight? Yeah, because I’m not completely selfless.

“But, you know, it just seems like in hindsight at least, it was unsustainable, so of course, it was going to have a shocking outcome.

“It’s easy to dissect it now, but at the time I would talk to other directors and we’d be like: ‘How is this happening? I mean, how did we get so lucky? Is this a golden era?’ And I would always be like ‘for now’.

“There’s always a night when Rome burns, and I didn’t know exactly when it would be, but I was always worried about it.”

“There’s always a night when Rome burns, and I didn’t know exactly when it would be, but I was always worried about it.”

Sears left Compulsion in March 2025, so he wasn’t around when Microsoft subsequently decided to cut ties with the studio, but he praised it for giving Compulsion the chance to go indie again instead of simply shutting it down, citing its previous acquisition of Age of Empires studio Ensemble in 2001 and its closure in 2009.

“To their credit, amazing… I think there’s a definitely a corporate Microsoft DNA, but they are vastly different from the Microsoft I knew back in the ’90s or the early 2000s. Much more humane, actually.

“It’s remarkable and commendable, and the fact they didn’t do what their predecessors might have done – remember when they bought Ensemble and it was like ‘oh my God, we’re gonna have a infinite number of Age of Empires!’ No, no.

“But now they’ve let studios spin off, right? Compulsion, I believe, is indie now. And what a ride, right? They went from, a very small start-up independent to fully owned by Microsoft with a great studio that we didn’t get to use enough, to now being independent again.”