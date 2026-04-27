South Korea and Southeast Asia are the latest regions to get a PS5 price increase

Sony has announced that South Korea and Southeast Asia are the latest regions to receive a PlayStation 5 price increase.

Starting on May 1, the price of a PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Standard Edition and PS5 Pro will increase, with Sony attributing the change to “continued pressures in the global economic landscape”.

In South Korea, the PS5 Digital Edition will increase in price from ₩598,000 to ₩858,000, an increase of around 43%.

The standard PS5 model will increase from ₩748,000 to ₩948,000 (around 27%), and the PS5 Pro will increase from ₩1.118 million to ₩1.298 million (around 16%).

In Singapore, the Digital PS5 will go up to $764 (previously $669), while the standard PS5 will become $849 ($799) and the PS5 Pro will be $1,167 ($1,069).

Other countries to be affected by price increases across Southeast Asia include Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Sony has listed the new prices for those countries on the PlayStation Blog.

Earlier this month Sony implemented a significant price increase for PS5 consoles in the US, UK, Europe and Japan, with the PS5 Digital Edition increasing by $100 in the US and the PS5 Pro by $150.

The global economic situation has piled further pressure on game console manufacturers, which historically have reduced prices over time. At this stage of PlayStation 4’s lifecycle, the console retailed for as little as $200.

Both Sony and Microsoft previously raised the price of their game consoles last year, driven by the impact of US tariffs, increased memory costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Nintendo has also increased the price of the original Switch, with some analysts believing the Switch 2 may follow suit. Earlier this month a former Nintendo sales lead said the company would eventually have no choice but to raise the Switch 2 retail price.