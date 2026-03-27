Sources: Nintendo is planning a new Star Fox and a major Zelda remake this year, but no 3D Mario

Nintendo is reportedly planning to release a major Zelda remake and a new Star Fox game this year, but a 3D Mario game won’t arrive on Switch 2 until 2027.

That’s according to prominent Nintendo insider ‘Natthehate’, who’s shared a plethora of information on the company’s 2026 plans, which matches with what VGC has heard from our own sources.

In a new podcast, the Nintendo sleuth claimed a “classic” Star Fox revival is planned for release on Switch 2 this Summer, hot on the heels of Fox McCloud’s appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

“Star Fox is coming back in summer 2026. We’re getting a new Star Fox game in the very near future,” he said. “I’ve been told it’s a classic style Star Fox game, [and that] the visuals are supposed to be very good, and I’ve heard it does have online multiplayer.”

The new game would mark Star Fox’s first major new release in a decade, following PlatinumGames‘ Wii U entry, Star Fox Zero.

Furthermore, a new 3D Mario game won’t arrive in 2026 as expected, according to Nate’s sources. In its place will be a major remake of N64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, to coincide with the Zelda series’ 40th anniversary.

“One game that will not be releasing in holiday 2026 is 3D Mario. 3D Mario will be releasing in 2027,” he said.

“But there is another anniversary this year, and it’s the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda… what I can share with you today is that in the second half of 2026, approaching the holidays, we are going to receive an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2.”

The last 3D Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, was released during the original Switch’s launch window nearly a decade ago and, despite last year’s Donkey Kong Bananza from the same studio, a major new entry had been expected soon.

According to Natethehate, Nintendo is unlikely to stream a general Nintendo Direct until June, but it could make smaller announcements on social media, such as new looks at Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave, and anticipated Switch 2 Editions for Pikmin 4 and Xenoblade 2.

Released in 1998 for Nintendo 64, Ocarina of Time is one of those most beloved games in Nintendo’s library, and the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic, which collates media reviews.

A soft Ocarina remake was previously released for Nintendo 3DS in 2011. However, that was released further ago from today than the 3DS version was from the Nintendo 64 original at its time of release.

The Zelda series turned 40 last month, and with The Legend of Zelda movie due to release in May 2027, it’s likely Nintendo will look to run a staggered celebration for the franchise, as it’s done in the past with Super Mario Bros.

Speaking earlier this year, Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa, declined to comment on potential plans to mark The Legend of Zelda series’ 40th anniversary.