Sources: Naughty Dog is working on Uncharted 5

Naughty Dog is working on a new Uncharted game that could star Nathan Drake and his daughter as protagonists.

That’s according to a new report by MP1st, which VGC can partially corroborate via our own sources. According to the site, Uncharted 5 will be the next game Naughty Dog releases after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which won’t release until next year at least.

According to the site, the new game is being directed by Shaun Escayag, the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy director who briefly left Naughty Dog to helm Crystal Dynamics’ troubled Marvel’s Avengers game.

Because Uncharted 4 (spoiler warning) ends with Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher’s teenage daughter Cassie discovering relics from their past adventures, and Drake deciding to tell her about them, it’s possible that the next Uncharted game could star Cassie as the protagonist.

According to MP1st, however, the new Uncharted title will feature Nathan Drake in some form, though it’s been unable to confirm whether that’s as the protagonist or a side character.

The PlayStation studio hasn’t released a mainline Uncharted game since A Thief’s End in 2016, which was followed the next year by spin-off The Lost Legacy. Since then, the franchise has been on ice, other than the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 and PC in 2021 and 2022.

Naughty Dog boss previously claimed it had ‘moved on’ from Uncharted

Speaking in 2023, Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann claimed that the studio had ‘moved on’ from the Uncharted series, but that didn’t rule out another studio taking on the IP.

He said: “For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

However, the following year, a recruiter at the studio seemingly hinted that Sony could be planning future Uncharted releases. Announcing that she’d joined Naughty Dog, Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty said it was special “to be building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted”.

Naughty Dog developed Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (2007), Uncharted: Among Thieves (2009), Uncharted: Drake’s Deception (2011), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016) and its standalone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017).

Other Sony-owned studios have previously developed Uncharted spin-offs or remasters, including Bend Studio (Uncharted: Golden Abyss) and Bluepoint Games (Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection).

Speaking last month, a former Naughty Dog developer who was a designer on the first three Uncharted games said he doesn’t want to see the first entry remade or remastered.