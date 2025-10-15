Sound director Dan Forden, best known as Mortal Kombat’s ‘Toasty’ guy, has retired after 37 years

Dan Forden, the sound director best known to players as the ‘Toasty’ guy in Mortal Kombat, has retired after 37 years.

Forden joined the industry in 1988 and worked on the audio for numerous Williams and Midway pinball machines, as well as Midway video games. It was his work on the Mortal Kombat series, however, which players will be most familiar with.

Forden worked on the music and sound effects for the first Mortal Kombat game, and would go on to work on every main entry in the series, eventually joining NetherRealm studios where he was most recently audio director on Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11 and the series reboot Mortal Kombat 1.

Despite his decades of work in the games industry, Forden is arguably best known for being the face and voice behind the ‘Toasty!’ easter egg that pops up sometimes when players uppercut their opponent in the Mortal Kombat games.

In a statement earlier this month, Forden wrote: “We made a lot of fun stuff over the years. I’m really proud of what we accomplished as well as how much fun we had making that stuff. There are so many smart, talented people [at NetherRealm] – look for more great things to emerge over the next several years.”

He added: “I wouldn’t have lasted 37 years in the industry if fans weren’t out there playing the games we made. Thanks to all of you for supporting what we’ve done. Live long and… Toasty!”

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon paid tribute to Forden in a post on X on Tuesday, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of his work and praising him for giving Mortal Kombat its iconic sound.

After an incredible 37 year career, on October 1st, Dan Forden (1/4 of the original Mortal Kombat team) began his well earned retirement. I cannot overstate the impact Dan has made on pinball, videogames, NetherRealm & especially Mortal Kombat. A significant part of the first… pic.twitter.com/LsGpoT3eGi — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 14, 2025

“After an incredible 37 year career, on October 1st, Dan Forden (1/4 of the original Mortal Kombat team) began his well earned retirement,” Boon wrote. “I cannot overstate the impact Dan has made on pinball, videogames, NetherRealm & especially Mortal Kombat.

“A significant part of the first Mortal Kombat’s identity was in its tone, mystique and outrageous presentation. Remember the first time you saw & heard an uppercut? The explosive impact. The announcer’s wicked laugh. The ‘DUN DUN DUN’ before a fatality? Remember the amazing music that defined the atmosphere of the fighting arenas? That was all Dan.

“You may also know him as the (now infamous) ‘Toasty Guy’ but Dan’s audio single-handedly created a literal atmosphere that played a major role in the feel and vibe of Mortal Kombat.

“Please watch and (more importantly) listen to this video. Anything sound familiar? Bring back any memories? I hope you’ll join us in thanking Dan for his amazing contributions to Mortal Kombat, and games in general.”