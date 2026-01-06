Sony’s upcoming Afeela 1 car will let you drive with Astro Bot or God of War

Sony and Honda’s upcoming Afeela 1 car will feature themes and sound queues based on PlayStation franchises, such as Astro Bot.

Announced at CES on Monday, the upcoming car will offer users the option of having their digital dashboard themed after Astro Bot, God of War Ragnarok, and “several other PlayStation titles.”

These themes will include “Custom wallpapers and e-motor sounds” from the games. Sony says it’s crafting a “unique audio visual experience that will appeal to gaming fans.”

The Sony Honda Afeela 1 will be released in Late 2026, according to Sony and Honda, starting at $102,900. The Origin model is due in 2027, starting at $89.900. Customers interested in the car can currently reserve a vehicle with a $200 deposit.

The Afeela CES presentation also showed more concept images of the car’s Remote Play integration, which Sony confirmed late last year.

“With PS Remote Play, users can remotely access and control their PS4 or PS5 console at home directly from the car’s interface using the Afeela In-Vehicle Infotainment system,” Sony Honda Mobility said in a statement at the time.

“It offers an enjoyable way for users to play games remotely from their console using an integrated display and premium audio system. Whether you’re waiting in your parked car or keeping passengers entertained on a road trip, Afeela’s integrated features let you enjoy the PlayStation experience right from your vehicle.”

Sony Honda Mobility representative director, president and COO Izumi Kawanishi added: “The introduction of PS Remote Play embodies Afeela’s vision for mobility: transforming the traveling space into a captivating and emotional one. Through this integration, we are elevating the customer’s entire travel experience to an unprecedented level of entertainment.”

This isn’t the first example of cars offering built-in support for video games. In 2022, Tesla launched a native Steam app for its cars, which let users play Steam games on the car’s display while it was parked or charging. In 2024, it dropped support for Steam in its cars.

Microsoft also announced in September that cars that make use of LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform will also be able to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as long as they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an automotive data plan.