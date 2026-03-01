Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is working on a new franchise within the God of War universe, according to the LinkedIn profile of a former writer.

As spotted by Resetera, the writer claims they spent five years up to last September helping “shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP.”

The post matches with claims made by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who wrote in a recent story that PlayStation at one point intended to “support several [God of War] sequels and spinoffs, like its own smaller version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

Santa Monica Studio’s last major project was 2022’s God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog, who helmed 2018’s God of War but stepped aside for the sequel, is understood to be working on an unannounced project.

Notably, last month God of War actor Christopher Judge claimed that his next game would be announced this summer, fuelling speculation that it could be Santa Monica Studio’s next big title.

Sony Santa Monica is currently celebrating God of War’s 20th anniversary via various initiatives, most notably a brand new 2D game that was shadow-dropped last month following its State of Play announcement.

During the same livestream, the developer also revealed that a God of War Trilogy Remake is in early development. “We ask for your patience as it will be a while before anything else can be shared,” it said. “When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one!”