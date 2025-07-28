Sony’s PlayStation 5 fight stick is called FlexStrike, is coming in 2026

Sony has detailed its upcoming fight stick, now named FlexStrike, and announced a release window.

Announced during State of Play earlier this summer as Project Defiant, FlexStrike is Sony‘s latest move in the fighting game community. Sony, which owns the Evolution Championship Series, (Evo) has announced the stick will launch next year, and be compatible with PC or PlayStation 5.

The controller will be on display for the first time at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas from August 1-3. The FlexStrike fight stick will include a sling bag. Sony has yet to announce the price of the upcoming accessory.

FlexStrike can be used either wirelessly or via a USB-C wired connection. It will feature a rechargeable battery, but Sony has yet to share details on battery life.

“The FlexStrike wireless fight stick features a high-quality custom-designed digital stick, buttons with mechanical switches, toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon), and a durable ergonomic design to ensure you stay in the fight,” the company says.

“Store your restrictor gates and the PlayStation Link wireless adapter right inside the device for convenience and portability.”

It adds: “Players can easily and securely transport the fight stick, all of its components such as the included USB-C cable, and more to a local fight night, a friend’s house, or a tournament with the included sling carry case, and stay ready to play with the built-in rechargeable battery. ”

Sony’s accessory sector has proven to be profitable for the company during the PlayStation 5 era. This has led to an increase in the production of special edition DualSense controllers, as well as higher-end PlayStation accessories such as the PlayStation Portal and the DualSense Edge.