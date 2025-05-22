Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play will reportedly be coming in June

The next PlayStation presentation is coming in June, and is likely to be a State of Play instead of a Showcase, it’s claimed.

Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb stated during today’s episode of Game Mess Mornings that other ‘reliable’ insiders were saying they hadn’t heard anything about a May event from Sony coming this year.

“I haven’t either,” Grubb said, “and that’s because something’s happening in June, it’s a June thing. Now, is that going to be a big Showcase? I don’t think so.”

Grubb said back in February that, according to his sources, Sony hadn’t yet decided whether to hold its annual PS5 Showcase this summer or a smaller scale State of Play. In today’s claims, he says the company has likely opted for the latter.

“I said a couple of months ago that I heard that they were discussing going back and forth about doing a Showcase or a State of Play, sounds like they probably settled on a State of Play,” he said. “I’m not 100% about that aspect of it – it’s probably a State of Play, though – but I have heard June.”

Grubb then noted that his sources were less willing to discuss when Sony’s next presentation will be compared to his previous discussions with them, leading him to believe (but not know for sure) that there may be a big announcement being kept under wraps.

“They are being very guarded,” he said. “Just getting the details that there’s something happening in June was kind of difficult to come by, so it does make me feel like they are hiding some stuff, although that is pure speculation.

“That is not based on anything other than it was abnormally difficult to squeeze the information out. and the fact that no one else is really hearing about it yet makes me think’s like they are really locking things down. So maybe they do have something cooking, or maybe this is just a new initiative from PlayStation that has nothing to do with the content.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s upcoming release schedule includes Kojima Productions‘ Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in June, Sucker Punch‘s Ghost of Yotei in October and Housemarque‘s Saros in 2026. Insomniac Games is also working on a Wolverine game but it’s still to receive a release window.