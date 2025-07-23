Sony’s new Power Saver mode will ‘scale back performance’ of supported PlayStation 5 titles

PlayStation has announced several new features as part of its latest beta firmware update, including the ability to reduce a game’s performance in order to conserve power.

The move, which PlayStation suggests is part of the company’s long-running Road to Zero environmental initiative, will be available in the future; however, when this will happen hasn’t been announced.

“While this feature won’t be available during the beta phase, once it officially launches, supported PS5 games will scale back performance and will allow your PS5 to reduce its power consumption when the feature is enabled, optionally by gamers,” reads a post on the PlayStation Blog.

“If not enabled, or if games do not support the feature, the performance will not be scaled back and power consumption will not be reduced.”

The blog post notes that while in Power Save mode, players won’t be able to use VR.

The move comes as reports swirl of a potential PlayStation handheld that would be capable of playing PlayStation 5 games natively.

Alongside the Power Save mode, the latest firmware will also allow players to pair a DualSense controller with up to 4 devices at once.

“With this update, you can now register up to four devices simultaneously, and easily switch between them directly from your controller. For example, you can take your controller which you use with your PS5, then seamlessly switch connection to a PC to play PC games, or connect it to a smartphone to enjoy Remote Play from your PS5. With this enhanced flexibility, you can enjoy gaming more freely across multiple devices.”

The PS5 beta access is available to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France.