Sony’s free-to-play mobile Ratchet & Clank multiplayer shooter has been cancelled

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, the mobile spin-off based on Sony and Insomniac’s platformer series, has been cancelled.

Ranger Rumble was initially announced in November 2025 and was described as ” fast-paced multiplayer platformer arena shooter”, published by PlayStation and developed by Oh BiBi in partnership with Insomniac.

The game soft-launched that month with an initial release in the Philippines and Indonesia, before rolling out to other regions in the following months including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Canada and the UK.

This will be as far as it goes, however, with a statement on the game’s official website announcing that it will no longer get a full release, and is set to shut down in the coming months.

According to the statement, the game’s final planned update for those who do have it is rolling out today, and the game will then be delisted from mobile stores on November 21.

Players will be able to continue playing after this point, until the game’s servers permanently shut down on May 1, 2027, at which point it will no longer be playable.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cease development of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble,” the statement reads, adding: “On behalf of the dev team and everyone helping to make the game, thanks to our amazing community for all your support, especially to those who have spent time playing, sharing feedback, and helping shape Ranger Rumble throughout its development.”

The game’s Qwark Pass seasons will continue to run until its shutdown on May 1, 2027, and its Super Pass is now free to all players.

In-app purchases have now been removed, and players “can continue to earn rewards through play and spending that currency on upgrades, cosmetics, characters and currencies”.

“Play as legendary heroes from across the galaxy and time, customize your Ranger, and unleash your skill in chaotic game modes,” the game’s original synopsis read. “Jump, dash, grind, collect bolts, and become the next Galactic Ranger, and don’t forget to smile… Captain Qwark is watching you!”