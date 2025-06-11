Sony’s Bend studio hit with massive layoffs after live service game cancelled

Sony Bend, the developer of Days Gone and a recently-cancelled live service game, has been hit with significant layoffs.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the studio has reportedly had almost a third of its workforce reduced as part of sweeping changes at Sony Bend.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier took to social media to write, “Sony’s Bend studio, which canceled a live-service game earlier this year, is laying off 30% of staff today (around 40 people), Bloomberg News has learned. The studio has been spinning up a new project following the cancellation.”

Bend’s last release was a PS5 refresh for its zombie game, Days Gone.

“Earlier this year, Bend Studio wrapped development on a live service concept. After careful consideration, we chose not to move forward with it,” a spokesperson for Sony told Kotaku in an email.

“As the team shifts focus to its next project, we’ve made strategic changes to better position the studio for long-term success.

“As part of this transition, a workforce reduction has taken place at the studio. This decision was not made lightly, and we are extremely grateful for the meaningful contributions of all those impacted. Bend Studio has been a valued part of PlayStation Studios for decades, and we remain confident in its future and creative direction.”

This move is the latest in a troubling time across Sony’s family of studios, which has seen high-profile cancellations and studio closures.

In January, Sony Bend’s community manager took to social media to say that the developer “still planned to make cool shit,” following the cancellation of its current title.

Bend’s last release was Days Gone, which was met with mixed reviews when it was released on the PS4 in 2019, resulting in a Metacritic score of 71, but developed a cult following.

Back in 2021, Sony confirmed that Bend was working on a new IP, which was “building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone”.