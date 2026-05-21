Sony Interactive Entertainment trademarks ‘Break In’ ahead of State of Play showcase

Sony Interactive Entertainment has trademarked “Break In” less than two weeks away from a new PlayStation State of Play showcase.

The trademark appeared on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, with the filing date of May 20, 2026.

Break In has been trademarked under IC 009 and IC 041, the first being dedicated to video game software, and the second dedicated to entertainment services, including video games. It’s clear that, whatever Break In is, it’s related to a video game.

Fans believe it to be a possible rebrand of Haven Studio’s Fairgames, which was announced in 2023 and hasn’t been seen since. In February 2025, it was reported that Fairgames had been delayed to 2026.

A previous report from Insider Gaming appears to corroborate this theory, as it reports Fairgames will feature an extraction mode with the phrase “Break In” appearing in the alleged mode description.

While a trademark filing isn’t evidence that a title will be released, let alone announced, it does coincide nicely with the announcement of a June 2 State of Play showcase, which just might feature Fairgames.